Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Position Boosted by Tesco Pension Investment Ltd

Tesco Pension Investment Ltd boosted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 18.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 754,608 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,492 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up 4.2% of Tesco Pension Investment Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd’s holdings in Facebook were worth $222,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the first quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $944,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.46, for a total transaction of $11,879,335.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,938,003 shares of company stock valued at $591,503,977 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Facebook from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $370.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $3.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $325.29. 325,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,865,766. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $310.61. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.11 and a fifty-two week high of $333.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $922.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.