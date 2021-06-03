Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,104 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.28% of Fabrinet worth $9,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Fabrinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Fabrinet by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fabrinet in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Fabrinet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fabrinet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FN stock opened at $90.88 on Thursday. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $57.56 and a 52-week high of $94.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.56.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $479.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on FN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.75.

Fabrinet Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

