F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) EVP Sells $45,903.36 in Stock

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total value of $45,903.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,394,535.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ana Maria White also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 1st, Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of F5 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.44, for a total value of $54,293.52.

NASDAQ FFIV traded up $2.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $183.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 40.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05. F5 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $116.79 and a one year high of $216.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $195.86.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $645.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.98 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FFIV. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on F5 Networks from $207.00 to $203.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered F5 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on F5 Networks from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $216.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.93.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,879,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,257,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,091,036 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,062,091,000 after acquiring an additional 357,791 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,008,000. Finally, Swedbank raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,399,796 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $245,888,000 after acquiring an additional 316,694 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

