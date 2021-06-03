Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) is Hazelview Securities Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Hazelview Securities Inc. cut its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 47,724 shares during the quarter. Extra Space Storage comprises about 5.8% of Hazelview Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Hazelview Securities Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $38,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 11,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 24,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,132,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,102,000 after purchasing an additional 67,628 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 46,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter worth $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

EXR stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $152.99. 2,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 779,346. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.88 and a 1 year high of $154.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $358.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.78 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 43.95% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

EXR has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.62.

In related news, Director Spencer Kirk sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $12,410,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 96,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,146,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Grace Kunde sold 331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total transaction of $47,942.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,701.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,941 shares of company stock worth $20,517,645. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

