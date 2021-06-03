Ethereum Gold Price Hits $0.0709 on Top Exchanges (ETG)

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 3rd. Ethereum Gold has a total market cap of $1.43 million and approximately $570.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ethereum Gold has traded up 477% against the dollar. One Ethereum Gold coin can now be bought for about $0.0709 or 0.00000184 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.71 or 0.00082274 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004677 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00023599 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $390.26 or 0.01012517 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00052182 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,572.25 or 0.09268067 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Profile

Ethereum Gold (CRYPTO:ETG) is a coin. It launched on October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 coins. Ethereum Gold’s official website is www.etgproject.org . Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@amandaETG

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumGold is an Ethereum clone. It has a supply of 24,000,000 ETG tokens. “

Ethereum Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

