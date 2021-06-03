Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 256,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $12,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Essent Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Essent Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Essent Group by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 93.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director William Spiegel sold 8,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.87, for a total transaction of $385,592.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,868.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 9,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $457,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 187,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,361,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,276 shares of company stock valued at $1,944,347. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESNT stock opened at $47.54 on Thursday. Essent Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $30.75 and a 1-year high of $54.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.74.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). Essent Group had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 41.10%. The company had revenue of $244.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.53%.

ESNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Essent Group from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.44.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

