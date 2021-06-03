eosDAC (EOSDAC) Price Hits $0.0032

eosDAC (CURRENCY:EOSDAC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. One eosDAC coin can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. eosDAC has a market cap of $2.09 million and approximately $936,608.00 worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, eosDAC has traded up 2.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

eosDAC Coin Profile

eosDAC (CRYPTO:EOSDAC) is a coin. It launched on March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 660,755,177 coins. The official website for eosDAC is eosdac.io . The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for eosDAC is steemit.com/@eosdac

According to CryptoCompare, “eosDAC airdropped 75% of it's tokens to the EOS Token holders as of 15th April 2018. It is therefore a community-owned organisation and will be launched as a Decentralised Autonomous Community in June 2018. eosDAC is focused on becoming a EOS.IO Block Producer serving the EOS communities worldwide. eosDAC is also creating the tools & smart contracts it needs to function. It will share these with the EOS communities to help other DACs thrive on the EOS.IO blockchains. eosDAC will therefore be a'DAC-enabler' and furthermore provide services to the EOS ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling eosDAC

