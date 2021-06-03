EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Barclays

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Scotiabank raised EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on EOG Resources from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Johnson Rice reissued an “accumulate” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.16.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $85.27 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.12. The firm has a market cap of $49.76 billion, a PE ratio of 852.79, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. EOG Resources has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $86.60.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 0.63%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $466,600.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,184 shares in the company, valued at $8,936,416.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $245,147.70. Following the sale, the president now owns 51,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,882,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,231 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 8.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,750 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in EOG Resources by 1.7% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,114,126 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $80,807,000 after purchasing an additional 19,002 shares in the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank grew its stake in EOG Resources by 8.7% in the first quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 6,730 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth about $341,000. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the first quarter worth about $7,498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

See Also: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.