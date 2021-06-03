EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.90 Billion

Analysts expect EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) to announce sales of $3.90 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for EOG Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.01 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.86 billion. EOG Resources posted sales of $1.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 254.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EOG Resources will report full-year sales of $15.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.36 billion to $16.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $16.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.77 billion to $18.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow EOG Resources.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on EOG. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on EOG Resources from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on EOG Resources from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.16.

EOG Resources stock opened at $85.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 852.79, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $86.60.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 113.01%.

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total transaction of $644,483.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,061,402.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $466,600.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,936,416.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,119 shares of company stock worth $1,356,231. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in EOG Resources by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 188,959 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $9,423,000 after purchasing an additional 10,365 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $1,701,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in EOG Resources by 1,105.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 324,551 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $16,185,000 after buying an additional 297,638 shares during the period. Winslow Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,095 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,002,226 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $49,981,000 after acquiring an additional 165,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EOG Resources (EOG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.