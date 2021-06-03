Envista Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:NVST)

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 32,145 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 6,813% compared to the average volume of 465 call options.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NVST shares. TheStreet upgraded Envista from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Envista from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Envista currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

NVST opened at $41.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Envista has a 52-week low of $18.80 and a 52-week high of $46.52.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.23. Envista had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 6.93%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Envista will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Envista news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 35,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total transaction of $1,581,898.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,994,635.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 114,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total value of $4,656,096.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,361,093.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 307,679 shares of company stock worth $13,030,866 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Envista by 1.5% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 29,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Envista by 8.8% in the first quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Envista by 88.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 30,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 14,502 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Envista by 2,354.7% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 286,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,710,000 after acquiring an additional 275,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Envista by 31.3% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 11,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

