Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,272 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,658 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $2,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,645,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 93,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,996,000 after buying an additional 4,430 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 114.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CATY opened at $41.93 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12 month low of $20.59 and a 12 month high of $45.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.52.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.15. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 35.27%. The business had revenue of $151.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 2.98%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 43.21%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CATY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

