Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,028 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Schneider National worth $2,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Schneider National by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,340,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,443,000 after purchasing an additional 270,187 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Schneider National during the 4th quarter valued at $1,329,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Schneider National by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 91,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 8,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Schneider National during the 4th quarter valued at $2,696,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNDR opened at $24.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.03. Schneider National, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.20 and a fifty-two week high of $28.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.40%.

SNDR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Schneider National from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Stephens cut Schneider National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen raised their price objective on Schneider National from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.65.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, a surface transportation and logistics solutions company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics services in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

