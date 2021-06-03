Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 40,770 Shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) by 41.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,770 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF were worth $2,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 88.2% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 451.0% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 11,276 shares during the period.

Get Global SuperDividend US ETF alerts:

Global SuperDividend US ETF stock opened at $20.49 on Thursday. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a one year low of $14.35 and a one year high of $20.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.78.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Global SuperDividend US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global SuperDividend US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.