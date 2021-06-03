Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,749 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $2,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 34.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,062 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,580,000 after purchasing an additional 9,673 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 5.9% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 87,480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the first quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.2% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRL stock opened at $157.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.49. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.16 and a 12 month high of $178.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.24. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $713.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.81) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. CL King reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Truist cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.82.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

