Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $2.75 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,262 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 410,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 38,222 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 28,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 64,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.1% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 23,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,898 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCL stock opened at $21.12 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.09 and a 1 year high of $21.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.12.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.