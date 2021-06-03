Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $2.58 Million Position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) by 146.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,020 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $2,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

Get Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VSGX opened at $65.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.15. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $46.96 and a 52 week high of $65.60.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.