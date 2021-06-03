Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 4,654 Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,069 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,654 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) were worth $2,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. 91.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EPAY. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bottomline Technologies (de) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.21.

In other news, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.87, for a total transaction of $31,742.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,319.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $51,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,961,904.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 21,577 shares of company stock valued at $940,480 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EPAY opened at $36.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.46 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Bottomline Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $36.23 and a fifty-two week high of $55.63.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $120.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.94 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 2.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

