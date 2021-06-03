Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Ayrshire Capital Management LLC

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,866 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 978 shares during the quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,935 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,440 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.7% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 27,462 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 14.9% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.9% during the first quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 17,410 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. 28.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. TD Securities initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

NYSE:EPD opened at $24.30 on Thursday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $24.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.18. The company has a market capitalization of $53.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.41.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.41%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.31%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.