Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR)’s share price dropped 6.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.98 and last traded at $7.01. Approximately 39,478 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,449,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.49.

EXK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. CIBC lowered their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $7.75 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities upped their price target on Endeavour Silver from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 4.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.93. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.39 and a beta of 1.39.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 19.42%. The firm had revenue of $34.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.53 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 28.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,082 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 169,945 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 1.4% during the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 179,441 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,401 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 38.7% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,759 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,797 shares during the last quarter. 23.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

