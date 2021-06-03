Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Hits New 1-Year High at $7.75

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.75 and last traded at $7.71, with a volume of 27182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.44.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EXK shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Pi Financial raised shares of Endeavour Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.50 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.18.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.61 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $34.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.53 million. On average, analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 28.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,082 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.61% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.