Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates and develops natural gas and crude oil infrastructure assets serving major producing basins and markets. It operates through two business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing and fractionation services and crude oil gathering for its producer customers. The Transportation and Storage segment offers interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline transportation and storage service to natural gas producers, utilities and industrial customers. Enable Midstream Partners, LP is based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised shares of Enable Midstream Partners from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Enable Midstream Partners from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho restated a neutral rating and set a $7.00 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of Enable Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Enable Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.65.

Shares of NYSE:ENBL opened at $8.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.45 and a beta of 2.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Enable Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $3.94 and a 52 week high of $8.99.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $970.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.79 million. Enable Midstream Partners had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 5.31%. Enable Midstream Partners’s revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Enable Midstream Partners will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Enable Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.65%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enable Midstream Partners Company Profile

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering and processing services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Anadarko and Williston basins for its producer customers.

