Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Shares Purchased by Dean Capital Management

Dean Capital Management boosted its stake in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Employers accounts for about 1.7% of Dean Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in Employers were worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EIG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Employers in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Employers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Employers by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Employers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Employers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EIG traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.18. 349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,949. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.02. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.15 and a 12-month high of $43.66.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $163.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.02 million. Employers had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 23.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.26%.

In other news, EVP Tracey Lynn Berg sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $318,835.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,757.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EIG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Employers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Boenning Scattergood raised Employers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Employers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

