EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $40 million-$42 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $37.40 million.

Shares of EMKR traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.47. 17,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,267. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.86 million, a P/E ratio of 50.79 and a beta of 1.35. EMCORE has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $10.02.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. EMCORE had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $38.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EMCORE will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on EMKR shares. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on EMCORE in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised EMCORE from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet raised EMCORE from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on EMCORE in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

EMCORE Company Profile

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers cable television (CATV) products, including forward and return-path analog lasers, receivers, photodetectors, and subassembly components; and analog and digital fiber-optic transmitters, quadrature amplitude modulation transmitters, optical switches, and CATV fiber amplifiers.

