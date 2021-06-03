EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Hits New 12-Month High at $127.77

Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $127.77 and last traded at $127.52, with a volume of 862 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $126.11.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.83. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.86 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 17.90%. On average, analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 8.13%.

In other EMCOR Group news, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $228,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $2,854,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EME. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,438,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $834,272,000 after acquiring an additional 678,597 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at $620,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at $55,689,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at $19,711,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at $15,547,000. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

