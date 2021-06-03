Else Nutrition’s (BABYF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Else Nutrition (OTCMKTS:BABYF) in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a C$5.75 price target on the stock.
Shares of BABYF opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.08. Else Nutrition has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $4.00.
About Else Nutrition
