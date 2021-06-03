Else Nutrition’s (BABYF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Else Nutrition (OTCMKTS:BABYF) in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a C$5.75 price target on the stock.

Shares of BABYF opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.08. Else Nutrition has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $4.00.

About Else Nutrition

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc focuses on the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of plant-based food and nutrition products to infant, toddler, children, and adult markets. The company offers baby snacks products; baby feeding accessories, such as feeding bottles and disposable sterile nipples (teats); baby formulas; and toddlers/kids nutritional drinks.

