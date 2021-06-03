Ellipsis (EPS) Market Capitalization Achieves $116.81 Million

Ellipsis (CURRENCY:EPS) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 3rd. During the last week, Ellipsis has traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ellipsis has a total market capitalization of $116.81 million and approximately $16.96 million worth of Ellipsis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ellipsis coin can now be bought for about $0.97 or 0.00002519 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.64 or 0.00082120 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004690 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00022955 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.04 or 0.01017532 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,586.20 or 0.09307831 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00052003 BTC.

Ellipsis Profile

Ellipsis is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2020. Ellipsis’ total supply is 295,403,424 coins and its circulating supply is 120,353,298 coins. Ellipsis’ official Twitter account is @EpanusToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Epanus is a decentralized token, based on the Ethereum encryption technology, which can be used as value reserve. Convenient when it comes to small daily transactions, and better in terms of value retention in the medium and long term. Through Cloud Mining technology, where the mining happens in the “cloud” through a remote datacenter with incredible shared processing power, it provides the users with the option of mining tokens without having to worry about hardware management. “

Buying and Selling Ellipsis

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellipsis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellipsis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ellipsis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

