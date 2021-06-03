Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $21.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ellington Financial LLC is a finance company that engages in acquiring and managing mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo, Alternative A-paper and subprime residential mortgage loans. The Company’s targeted assets also include mortgage-related derivatives, corporate debt and equity securities and derivatives. Ellington Financial LLC is headquartered in Old Greenwich, USA. “

Separately, Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.89.

Shares of Ellington Financial stock opened at $19.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 30.47, a quick ratio of 30.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. Ellington Financial has a twelve month low of $10.46 and a twelve month high of $19.35. The company has a market capitalization of $833.17 million, a PE ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.94.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $28.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.32 million. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 172.10% and a return on equity of 9.43%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ellington Financial will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.46%. This is a positive change from Ellington Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.43%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 36,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ellington Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $285,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,216,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,566,000 after purchasing an additional 15,008 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 75.0% during the first quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 43,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 8,428 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

