Electrovaya Inc. (TSE:EFL) Director Alexander Mclean Sells 67,800 Shares of Stock

Electrovaya Inc. (TSE:EFL) Director Alexander Mclean sold 67,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.51, for a total transaction of C$102,445.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 907,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,370,477.

Alexander Mclean also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 28th, Alexander Mclean sold 10,200 shares of Electrovaya stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.56, for a total transaction of C$15,912.00.

On Monday, March 15th, Alexander Mclean sold 36,000 shares of Electrovaya stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.05, for a total transaction of C$73,800.00.

EFL stock opened at C$1.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.58. Electrovaya Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.25 and a 52-week high of C$2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$206.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 365.00.

Electrovaya (TSE:EFL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$3.71 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Electrovaya Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Electrovaya Company Profile

Electrovaya Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets lithium-ion advanced battery and battery systems in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It provides lithium-ion batteries to power materials handling electric vehicles, including fork-lifts and automated guided vehicles; and electric transportation applications; as well for electric stationary storage and other battery markets.

