Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFF) Trading Down 10.9%

Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFF)’s share price dropped 10.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.25 and last traded at $14.25. Approximately 10,600 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,078% from the average daily volume of 900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.37.

Electricité de France Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ECIFF)

ElectricitÃ© de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading of energy services in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. It generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, tidal, geothermal, and cogeneration plants.

