Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $118.02, but opened at $130.00. Elastic shares last traded at $125.00, with a volume of 10,076 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 19.88% and a negative net margin of 21.15%. The company had revenue of $177.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Elastic alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ESTC. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Elastic from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on Elastic from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Elastic from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Elastic from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.55.

In other Elastic news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.83, for a total value of $798,937.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,007.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total value of $1,714,921.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,034,525.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 35,716 shares of company stock worth $4,206,533 in the last three months. 25.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,543,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,661,000 after acquiring an additional 925,846 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Elastic by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,253,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,236,000 after buying an additional 173,595 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its position in Elastic by 7.3% during the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 5,048,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,443,000 after buying an additional 343,631 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Elastic by 5.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,436,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,974,000 after buying an additional 119,190 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Elastic by 16.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,305,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,333,000 after buying an additional 326,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.97. The firm has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of -94.38 and a beta of 1.06.

Elastic Company Profile (NYSE:ESTC)

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.