Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Elastic were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Elastic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elastic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Elastic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Elastic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Elastic by 214.3% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Elastic alerts:

Shares of NYSE ESTC opened at $118.02 on Thursday. Elastic has a one year low of $78.00 and a one year high of $176.49. The stock has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.52 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.97.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Elastic had a negative net margin of 21.15% and a negative return on equity of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $177.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ESTC has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $185.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Elastic from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.90.

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.83, for a total transaction of $798,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,007.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total transaction of $1,714,921.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,034,525.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,716 shares of company stock valued at $4,206,533 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.