Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 19.88% and a negative net margin of 21.15%. The business had revenue of $177.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. Elastic updated its Q1 guidance to $(0.13)-$(0.10) EPS and its FY22 guidance to $(0.60)-$(0.51) EPS.

Shares of NYSE ESTC opened at $118.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.52 and a beta of 1.06. Elastic has a 52-week low of $78.00 and a 52-week high of $176.49.

Get Elastic alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ESTC shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Elastic from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Elastic from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Elastic from $175.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Elastic from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Elastic from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Elastic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.90.

In other Elastic news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.83, for a total transaction of $798,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,007.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total value of $1,714,921.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,034,525.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,716 shares of company stock valued at $4,206,533. 25.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

Featured Article: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.