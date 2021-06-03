EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Shares Gap Down to $28.83

Shares of EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $28.83, but opened at $27.79. EHang shares last traded at $28.48, with a volume of 29,591 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of EHang in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet cut EHang from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut EHang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.54 and a beta of 0.37.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 16th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.37 million during the quarter. EHang had a negative return on equity of 30.32% and a negative net margin of 48.90%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EHang during the 1st quarter worth approximately $318,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EHang during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $717,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of EHang by 574.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 99,987 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of EHang during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of EHang during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,859,000. 6.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EHang Company Profile (NASDAQ:EH)

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, Europe, North America, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

