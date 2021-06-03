EDUCare Price Reaches $0.0082 on Major Exchanges (EKT)

EDUCare (CURRENCY:EKT) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 3rd. One EDUCare coin can now be purchased for $0.0082 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, EDUCare has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. EDUCare has a total market capitalization of $5.94 million and $4.28 million worth of EDUCare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EDUCare Coin Profile

EKT is a coin. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2017. EDUCare’s total supply is 724,297,908 coins. EDUCare’s official Twitter account is @EKTcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EDUCare is ekt8.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EKT creates a new BlockChain underlying structure that splits Token and DApp , and aims for simplicity、iteration efficiency and security of the distributed application development. By integrating the Bancor Protocol into the public chain structure, the newly-issued pass will acquire stable circulation attributes, the developers only need to pay attention to the business logic of DApp, and everything else will be done by EKT public chain. “

EDUCare Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDUCare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDUCare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EDUCare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

