EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Short Interest Update

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a growth of 32.3% from the April 29th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

EDP – Energias de Portugal stock opened at $55.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.17. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 1 year low of $45.30 and a 1 year high of $69.49.

A number of brokerages have commented on EDPFY. Societe Generale raised shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the generation, transportation, distribution, and supply of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Brazil, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments. It primarily generates electricity through hydro, CCGT, coal, wind, solar, nuclear, and cogeneration sources.

