Edgeless (EDG) Trading 62.5% Lower This Week

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 3rd. Edgeless has a market capitalization of $783,271.49 and $344.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Edgeless has traded 62.5% lower against the US dollar. One Edgeless coin can currently be purchased for $0.0064 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Edgeless Coin Profile

Edgeless (EDG) is a coin. It launched on February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 coins and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 coins. The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io . The official message board for Edgeless is blog.edgelessgroup.io . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeless Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edgeless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

