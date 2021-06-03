Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 353,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Ecolab worth $75,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 22,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in Ecolab by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in Ecolab by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $214.96 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $219.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $61.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.99. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.25 and a 1 year high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a positive return on equity of 18.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 47.76%.

In other news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total value of $5,585,995.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,438 shares in the company, valued at $9,915,592.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total value of $560,593.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,788.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,775 shares of company stock valued at $7,896,521 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.00.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

