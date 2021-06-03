EchoLink One Day Trading Volume Reaches $56,813.00 (EKO)

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 3rd. One EchoLink coin can now be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. EchoLink has a total market cap of $1.21 million and $56,813.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EchoLink has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About EchoLink

EKO is a coin. It launched on November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EchoLink’s official message board is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . The official website for EchoLink is echolink.info

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

EchoLink Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EchoLink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EchoLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

