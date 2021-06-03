Echo Energy (LON:ECHO) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Echo Energy (LON:ECHO)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of LON:ECHO opened at GBX 0.93 ($0.01) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,867.95. Echo Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 0.31 ($0.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 1.90 ($0.02). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.02. The company has a market cap of £12.01 million and a P/E ratio of -0.39.

Get Echo Energy alerts:

Echo Energy Company Profile

Echo Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exploration and gas focused E&P company in Latin America. The company's asset portfolio consists of Santa Cruz Sur and Tapi Aike. It also engages in holding Argentinian and Bolivian branch assets. The company was formerly known as Independent Resources plc.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Echo Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echo Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.