Echo Energy (LON:ECHO) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Echo Energy (LON:ECHO)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.
Shares of LON:ECHO opened at GBX 0.93 ($0.01) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,867.95. Echo Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 0.31 ($0.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 1.90 ($0.02). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.02. The company has a market cap of £12.01 million and a P/E ratio of -0.39.
Echo Energy Company Profile
Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?
Receive News & Ratings for Echo Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echo Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.