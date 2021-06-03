Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX)

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0407 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of ENX stock opened at $12.77 on Thursday. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $11.42 and a 1-year high of $12.78.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

