Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX)

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0407 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd.
Shares of ENX stock opened at $12.77 on Thursday. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $11.42 and a 1-year high of $12.78.
Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile
Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.