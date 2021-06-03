Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0419 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN EVM opened at $11.85 on Thursday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $10.95 and a 52 week high of $12.05.
Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile
