Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Bought by Rice Partnership LLC

Rice Partnership LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares during the quarter. Eaton makes up 3.0% of Rice Partnership LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Rice Partnership LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $8,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton by 110.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ETN. HSBC upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Eaton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.29.

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $1,134,757.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,701,697.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 14,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $2,086,928.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,294,838.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 24,126 shares of company stock valued at $3,520,706 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ETN stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $145.96. 16,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,184,368. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $82.44 and a twelve month high of $149.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.79.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.05%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 71.70%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

