Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $149.29.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ETN. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

NYSE ETN traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $146.52. The stock had a trading volume of 30,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,184,368. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.51. Eaton has a 52-week low of $82.44 and a 52-week high of $149.38. The company has a market capitalization of $58.39 billion, a PE ratio of 41.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Eaton will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 71.70%.

In other news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 14,254 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $2,086,928.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,294,838.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total transaction of $299,020.56. Insiders have sold a total of 30,526 shares of company stock worth $4,458,690 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ETN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,045,205,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 16.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,686,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $786,325,000 after buying an additional 787,040 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 624.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 905,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,754,000 after buying an additional 780,239 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Eaton by 21.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,941,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,098,000 after buying an additional 707,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 36.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,591,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,412,000 after buying an additional 690,837 shares in the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

