EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Receives $149.75 Average PT from Brokerages

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $151.22.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $144.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE EGP traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $164.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,886. EastGroup Properties has a 1-year low of $113.47 and a 1-year high of $163.88. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.42, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.83.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.70). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. EastGroup Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.74%.

In other EastGroup Properties news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 5,760 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $902,822.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,338,418.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,697,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $816,292,000 after purchasing an additional 65,906 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,710,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,311,000 after acquiring an additional 123,763 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,433,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,668,000 after acquiring an additional 271,972 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 977,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,076,000 after acquiring an additional 33,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 969,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,946,000 after acquiring an additional 285,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

