Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Hits New 12-Month High at $10.28

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.28 and last traded at $10.17, with a volume of 2315 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.61.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ESTE shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Earthstone Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

The company has a market cap of $810.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.19.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. Earthstone Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 20.63%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $203,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,435,599.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Warburg Pincus LLC acquired a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,652,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Earthstone Energy by 1,046.9% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 169,269 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 154,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Earthstone Energy by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,811 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

About Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE)

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.