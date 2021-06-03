EAM Investors LLC Takes Position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 97,359 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,017,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TBBK. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of The Bancorp by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in The Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,672,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in The Bancorp by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its position in The Bancorp by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 55,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Bancorp by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 249,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 6,188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Walter T. Beach sold 10,000 shares of The Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $241,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,225.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Leto sold 44,820 shares of The Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $1,102,572.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,524,530.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,820 shares of company stock worth $2,727,292 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TBBK stock opened at $24.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $25.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.44.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The Bancorp had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $77.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.44 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

The Bancorp Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

