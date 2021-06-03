EAM Investors LLC Takes $1.87 Million Position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 51,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,865,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,133,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,762,000 after purchasing an additional 218,999 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,169,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,236,000 after acquiring an additional 415,206 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,459,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,974,000 after acquiring an additional 132,667 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,390,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,964,000 after purchasing an additional 380,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 88.1% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 822,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,818,000 after purchasing an additional 385,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SBCF. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBCF opened at $37.00 on Thursday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $40.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.81.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 31.84%. The business had revenue of $84.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

