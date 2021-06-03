EAM Investors LLC Sells 6,129 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

EAM Investors LLC cut its position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 25.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,129 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Omnicell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Omnicell during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in Omnicell by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Omnicell by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 247.1% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period.

Get Omnicell alerts:

OMCL opened at $138.77 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.59. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.24 and a 52-week high of $146.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 180.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.06.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Omnicell had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $251.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.35 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Omnicell from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Omnicell in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Benchmark lifted their target price on Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut Omnicell from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.86.

In other Omnicell news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 2,395 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $324,594.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,737,694.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.