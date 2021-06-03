EAM Investors LLC Purchases New Shares in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 40,344 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,396,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in M.D.C. by 92.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in M.D.C. in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in M.D.C. in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in M.D.C. in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in M.D.C. by 227.8% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 944 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

Shares of NYSE MDC opened at $56.36 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.45. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.95 and a twelve month high of $63.86. The company has a current ratio of 7.51, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.14. M.D.C. had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is a positive change from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.95%.

In other M.D.C. news, Director Leslie B. Fox sold 4,200 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $236,082.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Siegel sold 8,129 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.47, for a total transaction of $483,431.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,202 shares of company stock worth $1,343,406. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MDC. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on M.D.C. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC).

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.