EAM Investors LLC Makes New Investment in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 46,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 3,613.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,565,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496,058 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 239.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,233,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,989 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,018,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,303,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,050,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,618,000 after acquiring an additional 458,284 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kontoor Brands news, CAO Susan Denise Sumner sold 20,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $1,145,048.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,363.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laurel Krueger sold 6,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total value of $432,632.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,859,130.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KTB opened at $63.97 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.29. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.17 and a 12-month high of $69.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $651.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.75 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 440.68% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is currently 61.30%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kontoor Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price and outlet stores, and its websites.

